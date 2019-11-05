Share:

Donald Trump, president of the United States (US) has notified the United Nations (UN) of the US intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement that it had signed in 22015 under Obama’s presidency. With Trump as the president of the US, the country is keen on abdicating the role of global leadership to its narrow economic interests. Though Trump blames Paris Agreement for the unfair financial burden on the US, analysts differ from his reasoning. But blaming Trump’s supporters for bringing a climate denier to power will do nothing. After all, we are living in the age of demagogues.

The withdrawal process will take at least one year to completion; however, it can have a domino effect on the sustainability of the Paris Agreement. It is highly likely that rulers relying on demagoguery will also pull out of the said accord. Hence the unique consensus among 188 countries reached in 2015 to fight the climate change will fight the battle of its survival. Trump administration’s decision is also failing people in the US who will lose out on clean energy jobs, as other nations grab the competitive and technological advantages that the low-carbon future offers.

On the one hand, the scientific findings ask the world to cut its carbon emissions over the next decade, slashing them in half by 2030 to avoid catastrophic effects of climate change. On the other hand, Trump administration is keen on sacrificing the planet for making America great again. The World Health Organization estimates that we can expect 250,000 additional deaths worldwide per year starting in 2030 if nothing is done to address climate change.

Though the protests in the US right after notifying the UN suggests that hope is still there; however, all nations should be worried about Trump’s decision. While world leaders’ condemnation of Trump’s decision was necessary, countries around the world need to sign pacts as France and China did recently to avoid any domino effect.