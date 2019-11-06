Share:

HYDERABAD - The gold price of 24 karat decreased by Rs400 and sold at Rs87,500 per tola in Hyderabad city as compared to the closing rate Rs87,900 on Monday . Likewise, the gold price of 22 karat also dipped and closed at Rs80,208 by Rs80.575. According to Hyderabad Saraf and Jewellers Group Association, The price of 10 gram gold also decreased at Rs343 and was sold at Rs75.017 against previous rate Rs75.360 displayed on Monday. Silver price per tola Rs 1010 and 10 gram Rs 865 were traded. Price per ounce gold also witnessed decline traded at $1504 as compared to last closing at $1511.