TOBA TEK SINGH - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has directed the Punjab Ombudsman secretariat secretary to take appropriate action to get implemented a decision made on May 31. In the decision, the Punjab governor had rejected an appeal of the Faisalabad Board of intermediate and secondary education(BISE) chairman against a decision of the Punjab ombudsman who had directed in his order issued in November,2018 to Faisalabad BISE chairman, not to decrease the rates of paper marking or other duties of teachers for board’s examinations of matriculation and to make them payment against their services they rendered for annual matriculation examination of 2018 as it was fixed under circular No 10 issued by BISE on Nov 25 in 2016. A teacher of Toba Tek Singh Government High School Zafar Asif (who is also leader of Punjab teachers union of Toba chapter) had filed a petition before the ombudsman against Faisalabad BISE chairman’s decision. He had taken the plea that when teachers performed duty for 2018 annual matriculation examination, BISE was bound to pay them rates according to notification of Nov 25,2016 but BISE issued a new notification on Jul 29 just two days before announcement of result of the examination under which the rates of services of teachers which they had conducted for 2018 annual matriculation examination, were decreased. In his appeal BISE chairman had argued that sections 29 and 31 of Punjab Boards of intermediate and secondary education ACT 1976,imposed a bar of jurisdiction against its proceedings before a court.While rejecting appeal of Faisalabad BISE chairman,governor had said that both sections had no way limit of jurisdiction of Punjab office of ombudsman. It is to be mentioned that BISE chairman had taken the plea before ombudsman that rates were decreased under a decision of Punjab boards committee of chairmen but ombudsman had rejected his plea and in his decision ombudsman had directed BISE chairman to make payment of services of teachers which they had provided for annual matriculation examination of 2018,under the rates fixed by the BISE notified in circular No 10 of Nov 25,2016.

FIA nabs 49 deportees

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 49 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here. According to senior FIA officials, some human traffickers and their agents had sent these accused Pakistanis illegally to Turkey after getting big amounts from them.