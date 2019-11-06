Share:

LAHORE - Two-day annual Urs celebrations at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib began in Dharampura on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the celebrations. Caretaker of the shrine Pir Anwarul Hassan Gillani, advocate of the Supreme Court, laid the traditional shawl at the shrine. Pir Syed Umairul Hassan Gillani (caretaker), Advocate Pir Syed Raza Gillani, Syed Naveedul Hassan Gillani, Shahbaz Bokhari Advocate, Malik Irfan and Syed Faridul Hassan Gillani from Denmark were also present. Auqaf Secretary Muhammad Mehmood, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other officials were present on the occasion. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs612,000 for distribution of free food during the Urs celebrations. Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held at the shrine. The Auqaf Department has made foolproof security arrangements for the devotees.