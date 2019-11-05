Share:

Sports and extra curriculum plays an important role for maintaining a healthy life. It provides one enough strength. It has been observed that most of the people who have taken part in sports, they are completely fit and fine because it is one of the main reasons of avoiding bad activities which are too much harmful for human’s lives like drugs, bad societies.

It is important to noted that it does not only make us far from bad societies and drugs but also the main reason of being saved from diseases. It is the responsibility of government to provide sports facilities to its citizens because if they are healthy and fresh, they help the country in different ways.

They are basic needs of every citizen of a country.

MARYAM ASSA,

Turbat.