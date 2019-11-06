Share:

LAHORE - Jazz, ICI, CGA, UCS, Abacus and DPS carved out victories in the Premier Super League (PSL-3) matches played here at different venues.

In the first match played at Govt College Cricket Ground, ICI beat Allied Bank by 3 wickets. Allied Bank scored 152-7 in allotted overs with Faraz Shah hitting 61 runs and Adil Butt getting 2 wickets. ICI, in reply, chased the target losing 7 wickets. Zohaib Shahid smashed unbeaten 88, thus emerged as player of the match. In the second match at the same venue, UCS outperformed Novamed by 7 wickets. Novamed 124 with Mubashir Ali scoring 39 while UCS achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets with Naik Muhammad playing match-winning knock of 60 runs. In the first match played at Township Greens Cricket Ground, Abacus defeated Netsol by 20 runs. battin first, Abacus posted 163-8 on the board with Asfand Yar contributing significant 63 while Abdul Muqsit and Saif Rasool took two wickets.

In reply, Netsol were all out for 143 with Bilal Aslam striking 51 and Ahmad Najam and Ghulam Ali grabbing three wickets each. Asfand Yar was man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Jazz outsmarted Descon by 7 wickets. Descon gathered 143 with Mubashir Iqbal cracking 76 and in reply, Jazz reached home safely losing just 3 wickets with Ijaz Baloch smashing unbeaten 63 and earning player of the match award.

In the first match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, CGA beat Akzonobel by 6 wickets. Akzonobel set a target of 151 with Imran Bukhari hitting 51 and Qasim Malik and M Asim bagging 3 wickets each. In reply, CGA chased the target losing 4 wickets with Khalid Habib making 36 runs and winning man of the match award. In the second match at the same venue, DPS defeated Stewart by 6 wickets.