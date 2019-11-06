Share:

KARACHI - Police on Tuesday decided to request for constitution of a joint investigation team to probe Major Saqib’s murder case in Karachi. Major Saqib Iqbal was killed during a mugging bid on June 06 this year at M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi. Police department will write a letter to Sindh home department for constitution of a JIT to inquire into the murder case, SSP South (Investigation), Ijaz Rai told media. The officers from secret agencies and other departments will be part of the probe, the SSP further said. The JIT will question the alleged killers involved in murder, he said. Police had claimed arret of two suspected killers of the army major on Oct 30. The recording of their confessional statement was also played in a police press conference. An anti-terrorism court had earlier granted four days’ physical remand of two suspects to police in murder case of Major Saqib Iqbal in Karachi’s Aram Bagh area. The ATC approved four days’ physical remand of two suspects Noman and Umar Farooque. The Anti terrorism court (ATC) ordered the police to submit progress report of the investigation in the next hearing.

The East Range police of Karachi last Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspects who allegedly murdered the Army officer in the month of Ramazan in Aram Bagh police station jurisdiction.

The DIG, Amir Farooqi, told the media that the accused were working on daily wages at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

They had used arms in the crime taken from the operatives of Lyari gang war, he said.