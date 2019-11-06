Share:

LAHORE - A seminar was organised by the Lahore Arts Council in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in Alhamra Hall 3 at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall. At the seminar, speakers discussed and highlighted the life, thoughts, wisdom, history, style and presentations of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

The Baba Guru Nanak Sahib Week celebrations will start from November 7.

Speakers Kalyan Singh, Sarwant Kaur, Dr Akhtar Sindhu, Parveen Malik, Nabila Rehman and Samina Batool thanked and congratulated the Lahore Arts Council for organising such a great session.

On the occasion, Kalyan Singh highlighted the personality of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib and said that Baba Sahib challenged the cruel customs in the society and helped the oppressed. He said Guru Nanak was a follower of respectful humanity. He said that Islam is religion of peace and it did not spread with sword. Kalyan Singh said that Baba Guru Nanak Sahib always disliked ruling in the name of religion and raised his voice against oppression. He said the Kartarpur Corridor, Guru Nanak University, issuance of postal stamps and coins in the honour of Guru Nanak and issuance of free visas to Sikhs on Guru Nanak’s birthday are gifts from people of Pakistan.

Dr Akhtar Sindhu said that Baba Guru Nanak worked with people for welfare of the society and he was working for betterment of people of Punjab. He said that there was nothing against any religion in Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings; in fact helping the oppressed is part of his teachings.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Baba Guru Nanak Sahib promoted the message of humanity, equality, love, goodness, spirituality and high social values. He said that Baba Guru Nanak always took the path of peace and tolerance. He said the main purpose of this seminar is to educate the younger generation through his teachings, he said. Khan said the council is utilizing all the resources to celebrate the Baba Guru Nanak Sahib Week. For this, he said, a number of programmes are being organized by LAC such as seminars, Sufi music concert and Mushaeray.

Sikh pilgrims from all over the world are coming to Pakistan to participate in Baba Guru Nanak Sahib’s weeklong birth celebrations. The Punjab Information and Culture Department is fully prepared to welcome Sikh pilgrims. “The event will not only promote the message of love and peace but also promote the positive image of Pakistan in the world,” Khan said.

Parveen Malik also spoke. Niaz Hussain Lakhwera conducted the ceremony in his unique style.

According to APP, 2,500 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived here on Tuesday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Sikh leaders and ETPB officials accorded a warm welcome to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh Boos said the Sikh community was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his great gift of Kartarpur Corridor, who had resolved the 72-year old issue in one year. Party Leader of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee Sardar Srojeet Singh Virk said, “We came to Pakistan with a message of love and brotherhood.We pray for the development and prosperity of the sacred land of our Guru.”

The ETPB chairman said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sikh yatrees would be provided special facilities, including accommodation, journey, medical and foolproof security, during their stay in Pakistan.

Soon after their arrival, the yatrees left for Janumasthan of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, where the main ceremony will be held on November 12. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.