ISLAMABAD - Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff, called on Air Chief Marshal Mujhaid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, on Tuesday.

During his visit to the Air Headquarters, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest and expressed satisfaction on the current level of cooperation between the two air forces, says a press release issued here by the PAF.

The Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The Air Chief assured the Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise.

Earlier, on his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.