LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has established a state-of-the-art facilitation centre to address complaints related to various government departments.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the center along with Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed. Former LCCI President Mohammad Ali Mian, former Vice Presidents Kashif Anwar & Zeeshan Khalil, LCCI Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Ch Khadim Hussain, Haris Attiq, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and other were also present.

The facilitation center would listen to the complaints of the members and would take up their issues with the concerned government departments for their early resolution. Focal persons from LESCO, FBR, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA and Traffic Police have been appointed for prompt action.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that LCCI efforts would not only reduce interaction between the members and the government departments but would also save their precious time as their various issues now would be sorted out under one roof. He said that sole objective of this initiative was to bring the LCCI at par with the Chambers in the developed world.

Ali Hussam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that strong public-private partnership could help surmounting the unprecedented economic challenges being faced by the country.