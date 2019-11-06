Share:

Mahira Khan has become the Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, as per an announcement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday.

The UNHCR made the announcement through a video it posted on its Twitter account.

"We're delighted to announce that @themahirakhan is our newest Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan," the programme tweeted.

Khan, who has attracted buzz for her role in Superstar, said she was "grateful and honoured" to be the UNHCR's latest goodwill ambassador, noting that Pakistan "has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years".

She also said: "Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years… four decades. This is one cause because I feel so strongly about it, especially as Pakistan's UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador.

"It was amazing to see despite the violence that they have faced, or the conflicts that they faced, they're resilient people, they have defied all odds and they're hopeful. They actually are hopeful, and, from now on, all we have to do is not give up.

"This cause is not limited to a country and should not be limited to a country. So, I think first and foremost, there should be some sort of responsibility sharing," the actor added.