KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar visited Urdu Bazaar and Jama Cloth Market to inspect road carpeting works. Chairman works committee Hasan Naqvi, chairman estate committee Nasir Khan Taimuri, UC chairperson Abida Sultana and other elected representatives were also present on this occasion. Mayor Karachi expressing his views said that a big issue of this area has been solved with the correction of sewerage system and repairing and carpeting of roads and different streets. He said the traders of this area and residents had trouble due to broken roads and scattered sewage and it was hard to do business in such conditions for which the traders staged stand in at M.A Jinnah Road. He said he immediately went there and assured them development works in the area on which they ended their sit in and resumed their business. Mayor Karachi said that road carpeting was carried out in this area with a cost of Rs80 million. He said the government must pay special attention on the issues facing by the business hubs in the city. He said that the basic infrastructure in Karachi needs urgent overhauling and for this a special uplift package is required. Mayor Karachi said despite of having limited resources KMC making all efforts to solve the problems of the citizens.