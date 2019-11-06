Share:

SIALKOT-A minor school student Laiba (11 years old) was killed when a bus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot rammed into an auto rickshaw, carrying schoolchildren, near Kotli Behram on Kashmir Road here on Tuesday.

She died in the spot.

The GCWU Sialkot management claimed that the victim student fell on the road as her rickshaw hit a road divider while saving a motorcyclist and GCWU Sialkot bus crushed the minor girl under its wheels, killing her on the spot. DSP Sialkot Saddr, Irfanul Haq Sulehria told the newsmen that police have arrested accused bus driver Shamas and have sent him behind the bars after registering a case.