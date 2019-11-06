Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday warned the country that Indian Prime Minister’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty.

Fawad, tweeted, saying Pakistan should prepare for a "serous loss" as the nation’s attention has been diverted from Kashmir due to the internal conspiracies.

"Modi's next target will be Indus Water Treaty. Don't know how India is tolerating Pakistan's share of water," said the minister.

Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink and must be ready.

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.