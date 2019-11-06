Share:

TANDO JAM - The Sindh government has initiated many programmes and projects for the development of agriculture sector in Sindh province. Scientists should come up with new emerging technology to cope with water scarcity, climate change and food security. Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo expressed these views while addressing ‘1st International conference on Agricultural Engineering and Technology (ICAET-2019)’ organised by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Tuesday. Rahoo added that Sindh has potential in agriculture sector and there was need to focus on Agri value addition and value chain to export the quality products for the economic development of the province. He said that Agricultural Engineering and Technology was the best solution to cope the challenges of climate change and food security.