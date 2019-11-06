Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned top management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) today for recording their statements in an ongoing investigation in the illegal appointments case at executive management level under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

According to the documents, NAB Rawalpindi is conducting investigation against the allegedly illegal appointments at executive management level under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and summoned members of OGDCL’s HR&NC including Managing Director Dr Naseem Akhtar and board members Akbar Ayub Khan to appear before the investigation team today and board member Shoib Baig on 8th November, along with relevant record.

Two board members Sadia Khan and Saud Saqlain had been summoned yesterday.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned Managing Director of OGDCL Zahid Mir on March 18, 2019 in the illegal appointments at operational level, misuse of resources, unauthorized spending on membership of Islamabad Club and utilization of CSR duns in the OGDCL.

According to sources, the OGDCL HR&NC committee recommended the appointment of Muhammad Ammir Saleem as ED Petroserv and Muhammad Shoaib as ED HR. They said the interview committee had ignored the officers of OGDCL who were qualified for these positions and posted two outsiders as their heads.

In 2015, the OGDCL Board had made certain changes in the qualification criterion of ED, General Manager (GM) and Manager level positions. For the post of ED, the experience requirement was reduced from 26 years to 18 years, while for GM post the experience limit was changed from 24 years to 16 years and for the position of manager the experience was reduced to 14 years from 20 years of experience.

On 22nd, August 2019, NAB had summoned Dr Ghulam Baqir, Chief (HRIS) OGDCL head office, and asked to provide record for logical conclusion of the investigation, photocopies of latest advertisement for post of ED (Petroserv) and ED (HR) along with the approval from OGDCL Board and HR&NC, complete list of application received for the posts of ED (Petroserv) and ED (HR).