ISLAMABAD - Pakistan taekwondo team will participate in the Belt and Road China Open International Taekwondo Championship 2019 to be held from November 6 to 10 at Xian, China.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua informed this to The Nation on Tuesday and said: “The officials and players, who will represent the country in the prestigious event, include Syed Sadaqat Hussain (head of the team), Muhammad Farooq (coach), Rab Nawaz and Jabran Asad J Khan, Muhammad Owais and Muhammad Zahid (athletes). The main aim of sending the players to China is to give them international exposure for the upcoming South Asian Games in Nepal. The athletes will also get ranking points, which help them improve their personal rankings.”

He said that he has also informed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the NOC. “I hope the PSB and POA will duly help us in providing the players and officials the NOC timely. As it will help them leave for the event timely and prepare well for the said event as well as for the South Asian Games in Nepal.

“IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and the IPC Secretary are highly helpful in providing the best assistance and cooperation to the federation as well as the athletes. We hope such support will continue for the promotion of taekwondo in Pakistan and it will motivate the athletes to give out their best and earn international medals for the country,” Col Janjua concluded.