ISLAMABAD-An engineering graduate from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has become Pakistan’s first female Google Developer Expert in Machine Learning, a statement said on Tuesday. Ms Aqsa Kausar, an accomplished graduate of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS), has beaten the odds by becoming the first female Google Developer Expert in Machine Learning from Pakistan.

She is currently working as an AI developer with a software organisation named Red Buffer. Machine Learning is the scientific study of algorithms and statistical models that computer systems use to perform a specific task without using explicit instructions, relying on patterns and inference instead.

Ms Aqsa has done her Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from NUST. She has risen to acclaim at such a young age through her contributions to the field of Machine Learning. Besides, there are other various awards to her credit for holding workshops in events like Google DevFest 2018 and Google Cloud Next Extended 2019, Islamabad.

Recently, she participated in Google’s Machine Learning Train-The-Trainer session in Singapore.