ISLAMABAD - While the national assembly session has been summoned tomorrow, Pakistan Muslim League (N) has written a letter to speaker national assembly requesting him to issue production orders of its arrested MNAs.

Other opposition party (PPP-P) may also forward its request to the speaker to issue production orders of its detained members including PPP-P chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

Currently, five senior MNAs including Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khursheed Shah, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are under the custody of law enforcement agencies in different charges.

PML-N, the main opposition party, in its letter requested the speaker to issue production orders of Saad Rafique and Rana Sana Ullah. The opposition party has not asked for issuing production of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had told members of his party not to request the speaker for the issuance of his production orders for any NA session, NA standing committee meeting or joint sitting of the parliament.

The opposition party, in the letter, said the arrested, members are being deprived of the opportunity to participate in this process.