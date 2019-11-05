Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have registered separate cases against two gangs of dacoits involved in snatching Rs15 million from a Peshawar based businessman and killing a student during a dacoit bid, informed sources on Tuesday.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged with police stations Cannt under sections 392/302/324 and Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015/13/20/65 and Sadiqabad under sections 302/396 respectively. However, police investigators have failed in tracing out or arresting any single dacoit so far, sources said.

In the first incident, three dacoits pounced upon a Peshawar based Nehmat Khan, who is associated with import and export business, when he was embarking in his car having a bag in his hands containing Rs15 million at Square on Canning Road. The dacoits snatched a bag from him on which Nehmat opened firing at them while killing a dacoit on the spot and injuring other. However, the two dacoits managed to flee from the scene with amount.

In the second incident, a citizen Danish was travelling on a motorcycle when two dacoits intercepted him on Murree Road outside Hamza Camp and tried to stanch his bike. The dacoits shot dead Danish when he tried to show resistance, sources said. Danish was a 20-year-old student in a college, said sources.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana held a meeting to review the performance of police investigator in tracing the dacoits involved in killing of student by firing in the area of Sadiqabad. SP Rawal Division Asif Masood briefed the CPO about progress in the case. CPO reprimanded SHO and the SDPO and expressed displeasure to the SP over poor performance.

In a surprising move, CPO Faisal Rana later on visited crime scene on Murree Road and announced establishing his camp office there.

“I will sit in camp office until the capturing of the dacoits involved in killing of student Danish,” CPO said.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested a dacoit involved in killing a trader and injuring his assistant during a dacoity bid in limits of PS Ganjmandi.

The accused was produced before a court of law and the judge sent him to Adiala Jail for identification parade, said a police spokesman.

In yet another action, police have held two ladies involved in swindling people in fraudulent ways. The female swindlers were arrested by officials of PS Saddar Bairooni where a case has also been registered against them.

Police have found a rusty hand-grenade from the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni. According to SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Tariq Masood, some labourers were digging up in a plot in Chowky Ranial area when they spotted a hand-grenade and alerted police. Police along with Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the scene and took the hand-grenade into custody. “It was an old and rusty hand-grenade,” he said.