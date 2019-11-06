Share:

LAHORE - Supporting the Opposition demand of resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fresh polls, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the party would adopt every democratic mean to get rid of incompetent rulers.

Addressing a Press conference on Tuesday, he said that allowing more time to the present regime would only weaken the country.

Flanked by Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Malik Usman, Aslam Gill and other leaders, Kaira said that the PPP supported demands of Azadi March but was against any undemocratic mean for the ouster of present regime.

Giving credit to the Opposition’s protest for the temporary relief extended to the traders, he said that it was public pressure that forced ouster of all military dictators and that the PTI government would also be sent packing through the same mode of protest.

He welcomed the relief given to ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. He demanded giving the same relief to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari due to his critical health conditions.

He said that family physician of Zardari should also be included in the Medical Board monitoring his health condition.

He also demanded bail for Faryal Talpur on merit like in Maryam Nawaz’s case.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after completing his tour of South Punjab.

He (Bilawal) would celebrate the party’s Foundation Day by holding a public meeting in Muzaffarabad, he said.