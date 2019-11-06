Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the protection of country's environment is top priority of the government.

Addressing the 7th Asian Regional Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Islamabad on Wednesday, the prime minister said Pakistan was a diverse country. “Pakistan has twelve ecological zones from desert to Himalayan forests which are rare in the world,” he said.

The prime minister added the population growth and the lack of interest for protection of environment in the past has devastated our wildlife and forests.

“The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first government which took the first major step to deal with the climate change by launching the billion tree Tsunami project,” the prime minister said.

He said the magic formula of the success of this initiative was that local people including women were involved besides action was taken action against the timber mafia.

The prime minister added the federal government of PTI has now embarked upon an ambitious plan of planting ten billion trees. “This year we will launch massive tree plantation drives across the country as the necessary planning and infrastructure including nurseries have been developed in the first year,” he said.

The prime minister added the youth will drive this massive campaign, adding that environment protection will also be made part of syllabus.

The prime minister further said the government has also started another campaign under which vertical buildings will be constructed in the cities.

“Town planners need to be more conscious of environment protection,” the prime minister said. He regretted that seventy per cent of trees in Lahore were cut off in ten years which has made it one of the most polluted cities.

The prime minister added he regretted the US’s decision to pull out of the Paris accord.