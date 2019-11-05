Share:

Rawalpindi-In a reshuffle, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan transferred and posted several Sub Divisional Police Officers/Assistant Superintendents of Police in the region, informed sources on Tuesday.

A notification has also been issued in this regard by the provincial police chief, it said.

According to sources, SDPO/Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Circle Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kotli Sattian. ASP Beenish Fatima has replaced Tahir Abbas as SDPO Civil Lines Circle, the sources informed.

They added that the IGP has transferred and posted SDPO Kotli Sattian DSP Zaigham Abbas and posted him as DSP Investigation-I, Rawalpindi against an existing vacancy. Similarly, SDPO Gujar Khan Circle DSP Malik Tariq Mehboob has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kahuta against an existing vacancy, while ASP Muhammad Waqas appointed as SDPO Gujar Khan Circle by the provincial police chief, sources said. IGP Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has transferred SDPO Saddar Chakwal Abdul Ghafoor and posted him as SDPO Gulshan Ravi, Lahore. ASP Ms Maham Khan, who was waiting for posting, has been appointed as SDPO Saddar, Chakwal, said sources. All the police officers have assumed their charges following the orders of provincial police chief.