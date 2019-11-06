Share:

KARACHI - Dhabeji Water Pumping Station (DWPS) has been revamped and with this development Karachi would start getting required amount of water in terms of millions of gallons per day and that would lessen the water paucity gravity to a great extent.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab revealed this in a press conference he gave at Sindh Assembly Building’s Media Corner, Tuesday. He is Chief Minister’s adviser on law, environment and also is Sindh government’s spokesman. According to Wahab, the revamped DWPS would commence a full-capacity functioning with effect from November 15th, 2019.

The adviser said that water paucity is a grave issue of serious concern for the port city and on this the incumbent Sindh government had decided to upgrade and revamp the DWPS and it is done while the existing water pumping capacity of the DWPS was 100 million gallons per day of which approximately, 25 million gallons of water was either spilt of wasted.

Dhabeji Water Pumping Station completed at cost of Rs5b

Barrister Wahab said that the revamping would ensure that the DWPS would function at its full capacity and there would be no likelihood of water wasted added the adviser to the CM. The process of revamping has been done by placing modern machinery at the Dhabeji Water Pumping Station which has cost the provincial exchequer Rs5 billion. The revamped DWPS would be inaugurated on November 5.

He also told that the provincial government has equipped the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board with additional 20 sewage pumping equipment and thus the number of such pumps has increased from 18 to 38.

He said that Sindh CM has asked the Police Department to accelerate the pace of curbing the menace of street crimes for the city. The hindrances to the safe city project have now been removed, added the adviser to the CM.

To questions, Barrister Wahab said that neither the Prime Minister (PM) fulfilled his promises nor the President honored his words for provisioning of Water Desalination Plant and Green Line Metro Bus Service for Karachi nor the PM so far released Rs.162 billion as Karachi Package.

Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf has utterly failed to provide relief to the people of the country except lip service and huge and countless U-turns, he deplored.

He announced that doctors permanent appointments would from now be through the Commission and none of the doctors would get confirmed through just a summary.

To another, Barrister Wahab said that Sehwan is the home town of Sindh CM and he could visit his home town anytime but the Governor should explain as why he visited Dadu.