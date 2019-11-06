Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained stable at Rs155.64 in the interbank on Tuesday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. However, the SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.49 and was traded at Rs173.19 against the last closing of Rs173.68.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen decreased by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs1.42 compared to last closing of Rs1.43 whereas the exchange rate of British Pound decreased by Rs0.64 and was traded at Rs200.58 compared to the last closing of Rs201.22. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs42.37 and Rs41.50 respectively, SBP reported.