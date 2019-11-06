Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the first meeting of Provincial Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission has approved appointment of secretary of the commission and also issued directives for formation of district public safety commissions.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Shahnaz Begum, Mohammad Ali Aziz, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home secretary, Secretary Law, Nazim Haji, Karamat Ali and other members.

The chief minister being chairman of the commission in consultation with commission members approved appointment Saifullah Abro as secretary Public Safety Commission. He also directed home secretary to arrange an office for the commission so that they could start their work.

A member of the commission pointed out that that Ali Nawaz Chahcahr, a young boy who of Pir Jo Goth, District Khairpur, committed suicide when he failed to get his kidnapped sister freed from the clutches of abductors.

The chief minister directed IGP to register the case and get the culprits arrested.

The commission unanimously called for an annual police plan. The chief minister directed the IG Police to prepare annual plan and submit in the commission for thorough discussion and approval.

The members raised the issues of sexual abuse of children and use of drugs by school children and karo kari. The chief minister directed IG Police to demonstrate zero tolerance in such cases and take strict actions against the culprits.

Adl IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon responded the questions of the members of the commission on street crime and improvement in policing in the city. He gave a presentation to the members.

The commissioner members expressed serious concern on the un-checked penetration of illegal immigrants and asked the IG police to take strict action so that the exodus could be stopped.

It was agreed that monthly meetings of the commission would be held in the first week of every month.

The commission also decided to establish district public safety commissions for which the chief minister directed Home Secretary Qazi Kabir to get recommendation from the districts as per law.

It may be noted that Provincial Public safety and Police Complaints Commission has been established to make recommendations to the chief minister for promoting integrity, efficiency and effectiveness of police; to take the steps to prevent the police from engaging in any unlawful activity, efficiency and effectiveness of police; facilitate the establishment and functioning of citizens police Liaison Committees in accordance with Article 168.