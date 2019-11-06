Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to immediately take appropriate and sustainable steps for collecting garbage from Karachi.

The mover Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Bilal Ghaffar said that the city was presenting a worst look due to inefficiency of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

“The provincial authorities utilised district officials to lift garbage from the city during one-month garbage lifting campaign and utilized Rs 300 million for it,” he said adding that that it was evident from it that the garbage lifting provincial body, SSWMB has failed to perform its duties.

He said that the Chinese companies asked to clean the city were not paid off due to which they have stopped lifting garbage from parts of the city.

Information Minister Saeed Ghani while responding to it said that the SSWMB was not responsible for lifting door to door garbage instead the responsibility was given to the Chinese companies but they did not perform well.

“We have not stopped their dues instead we have only halted advance payments and will only pay them when they will perform,” said the minister.

He admitted that they were unable to lift garbage in the city as planned due to some court orders and Chinese companies.

He, however, said that the garbage backlog in the city was effectively removed during the campaign initiated by the chief minister.

PPP lawmaker Riaz Shah Sheerazi also raised a point of order over construction of a barrage at the River Indus and said that it was 40 kilometers far from the sea. “This could lead to incursion of sea into Thatta lands,” said Sheerazi asking the provincial authorities as to who permitted it.

Another PPP lawmaker Nadir Magsi also seconded the reservations made from the treasury lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister for excise also expressed his ignorance of registration of any smuggled vehicles in the Sindh province.

PTI lawmaker Saeed Afridi claimed during question and answer session that the provincial excise department has registered some of the smuggled vehicles.

The house proceedings which began more than an hour late from scheduled timings with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair were later adjourned for Friday.