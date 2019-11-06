Share:

LAHORE - Southern Punjab continued their domination over Balochistan on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sixth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium. Southern Punjab set up a mammoth first innings score of 502 all-out in 129.3 after resuming their innings on 296-1. Sami Aslam, who targeted his second double-century of the season by finishing the last day’s play on 149 not out, could add 19 runs to his score before he was dismissed on 168. He played 292 balls and cracked 15 fours and two sixes. Adnan Akmal cracked 11 fours and a six in his 86-ball stay at the crease, helping the batting side to cross the 400-run mark in 110 overs and gain maximum batting points (5). With 41 from 50 balls, Abdul Rehman Muzamil was the other notable run-getter in the innings.

The bulk of the Southern Punjab’s wickets were shared between Mohammad Asghar and Amad Butt. Asghar recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in the format with five for 130 in 31.3 overs. Amad took four wickets for 103 runs. Balochistan bagged one bowling point for having Southern Punjab five down by the end of 110 overs. In their reply, Balochistan were 37 for one in 12.4 overs when stumps were drawn. Azeem Ghumman and Imran Butt batted at eight and 19 respectively. After hitting two fours, Awais Zia (nine off eight) fell to Irfan Jr.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SOUTHERN PUNJAB: 502 all-out, 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, Mohammad Irfan 23; Mohammad Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103) vs BALOCHISTAN: 37-1, 12.4 overs (Imran Butt 19; Irfan jnr 1-15).

CENTRAL PUNJAB: 226 all out, 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 137 for 2, 26.1 overs (Rizwan Hussain 69 not out, Umar Akmal 53 not out) vs NORTHERN: 191 all out, 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52,Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57).

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: 288 all-out, 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57 not out, Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65) vs SINDH: 147-3, 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35 not out, Fawad Alam 29 not out; Junaid Khan 2-49)