QUETTA - Security forces foiled a bid of terror and killed three suspects and seized a huge quantity of explosive materials and other ammunitions from their possession at Aghbark area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, these three suspects were trying to enter along with a vehicle carrying explosive materials in Quetta through way of Aghbark area which was foiled and three suspects were killed by personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) after hectic efforts.

The police sources said over 35 kg explosive materials, two SMGs, hand grenades and arms were recovered from a suspected vehicle after checking it.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital for further process. Further investigation was underway.