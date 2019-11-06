Share:

KANDHKOT - Three people including a teen girl were killed whereas two others sustained serious injuries in an armed clash between two rival group of Jagirani and Lolai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Jungan police station village Fouju Lolai when two rival groups of Jagirani and Lolai confronted each other resultantly three people identified as Asifa Jagirani (15), Ali Mohammad Jagirani and Umeed Ali Lolai were killed on the spot while Baloch Jagirani and another sustained serious injuries.

After the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the site and controlled the situation. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. Area police said that these killings have linkages to murders of past as several people had killed from both sides. A case has been lodged against armed men of both groups while search for them was underway.