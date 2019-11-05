Share:

LOS ANGELES (- Tracee Ellis Ross will host The Fashion Awards 2019. The 47-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross and her ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein - will helm the annual celebration of models and celebrities and businesses and brands in the global fashion industry at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2. The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced that the ‘Black-ish’ star is this year’s host in a statement which read: ‘’Born from a legacy of style, Ross is known for her sartorial flair and taking fashion risks with ease and grace. Whether gracing the Emmys red carpet in couture, thanking her shopping habit for her oft-documented street style, or inviting her more than nine million followers on social media to make fun of her dad sneakers, Ross uses fashion as a mean of self-expression and communication. She not only loves fashion; she has fun with it.’’ This year’s event will see Adesuwa Aighewi, Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow compete for the Model of the Year prize, whilst Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Jacquemus, Loewe, and Prada have all been nominated in the Brand of the Year category.

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, JW Anderson and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, Dior Men’s Kim Jones and Prada’s Miuccia Prada are all in the running for Designer of the Year.

Billie Eilish has two new songs on the way

LOS ANGELES- Billie Eilish has teased she is set to release two new songs. The ‘bury a friend’ hitmaker recently took to her Instagram Stories and told her fans about the unheard tracks and confirmed a music video for ‘Xanny’ is on its way. She said: ‘’Yes, the ‘Xanny’ video is coming. Yes, I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of ... Be patient, damn!’’ Meanwhile, Billie recently admitted the thought of recording her second album ‘’haunts’’ her. The ‘bad guy’ singer has a sense of dread surrounding the prospect of creating new songs after the success of her first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ left her questioning her love of music. Billie released her debut album LP in March 2019 and has spent the rest of the year touring the songs, but the 17-year-old artist insists the life of a pop star is not as glamorous as people might imagine. In September, Billie sprained her ankle on stage at the beginning of a show in Italy, and was the victim of theft when someone stole one of her rings during another show in October. She said: ‘’It just felt like so much touring. And I don’t mean the shows. The shows are always my favourite part. But it was just travelling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back everyone’s kind of moved on from you.

This last tour I went on was the first I’ve ever enjoyed. I feel like I have this amazing thing that now I actually see.’’

Despite Billie’s angst about her second studio LP, her singer/songwriter brother Finneas O’Connell revealed earlier this month that they are ‘’deep’’ into the creative process of her second album.