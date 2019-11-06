Share:

Karachi - At least two more people died in the city on Tuesday, climbing the death toll from the disease to 29 in the city during the ongoing year. Over 10,000 cases were also reported across the province during the year.

The deceased were identified as a man in his 50’s from Ghotki and a seven month old toddler.

Seven-month-old Muhammad Abiyan from Al-Noor Society died due to complications of the dengue fever at the same private hospital the other day. Health department officials said the toddler was taken to the private hospital in a critical condition where he was diagnosed with having dengue fever. He died during treatment.

According to health officials, at least over 200 cases were reported in the city of the mosquito-borne disease.