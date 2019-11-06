Share:

Lahore has been designated as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network along with 65 other cities of the world.

Director-General Audrey Azoulay while announcing UNESCO’s decision in Paris said these cities were selected as member of UCCN in recognition of their efforts to place creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable and in line with the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque while welcoming UNESCO’s decision said Lahore’s designation as the City of Literature would boost the city’s cultural importance around the world besides improving Pakistan’s soft image and promoting tourism in the country.