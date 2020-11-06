Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bison once roamed free across much of North America, but are now ‘ecologically extinct’ as a wild species due to a loss of habitat and hunting – but this is set to change. Approximately 100 bison have returned to their native plains in what is now the Wolakota Buffalo Range in South Dakota’s Rosebud Indian Reservation. The herd is the first of as many as 1,500 bison that will call the 28,000 acres of grassland home, which will be managed by the Rose-bud Sioux Tribe over the next five years. The tribe is hoping to revitalize their relationship with bison to show the bond creates economic, ecological and cultural resiliency. Wizipan Little Elk, CEO of Rosebud Economic Development Corporation (REDCO), said: ‘The sacred relationship between Native nation communities and the buffalo is part of a shared story of strength, resilience and economic revitalization.’ Some 30 to 60 million bison once roamed from Mexico up into Canada, with the most located in the US. However, around 1890 only 1,000 left were left in the wild, including a dozen or so in Yellowstone National Park.