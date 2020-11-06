Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday noted that 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to $3.418 billion are currently under implementation.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the first meeting of the NCC-FFP at Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan also attended the meeting along with Secretary and heads of line departments of Power Division. Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Secretary EAD, representatives of PM’s Office, Finance Division and Provincial P&D Departments and Boards of Revenues also attended the meeting.

In its first meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed progress of the development projects of power sector funded by ADB, WB, IsDB, Japan, France, Germany and USA. At present, 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to $3,418 million are under implementation.

Minister Bakhtyar said that the purpose of high-level meeting was to track physical & financial progress and identify issues & bottlenecks hampering smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in power sector. He further highlighted that the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through development of renewable & clean energy at affordable prices, reliable transmission system and improved distribution network.

Minister Omar Ayub Khan directed the line departments of Power Division to fast track implementation of the projects and prompt redressal of issues for expeditious execution of projects in energy sector. He especially emphasized on the major problematic projects including Jamshoro Power Generation Project, Advance Metering Infrastructure and CASA 1000 & Other Transmission Lines and set the timelines to resolve the bottlenecks. Both ministers agreed to hold follow-up meeting of National Coordination Committee on Energy Sector in next month.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan constituted the high-level “National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects” in order to fast track the disbursement & implementation of external economic assistance. Ministry of Economic Affairs was assigned to convene the meetings of this committee and submit a progress report to Prime Minister on monthly basis. Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar would be chairperson of this Committee.