PESHAWAR - : Excise and Narcotics Control personnel have seized 45kg crystal meth (ice) and 24kg heroin in Dera Ismail Khan district, an official said on Thursday.

According to Excise Department statement, the action was the biggest one by the Excise staff in terms of recovery of the contraband. The action was taken on a tip-off in Dera Ismail Khan.

One accused was also arrested in the raid.

The official said that KP Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Ghazan Jamal and DG Excise Fayaz Ali Shah had announced reward and commendation certificates for the team involved in the operation.