Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted three leaders of proscribed organisation Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in two separate terror finance cases. The court handed down 16 years imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Haji Muhammad Ashraf with Rs 170,000 fine in FIR No. 89, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Multan, in 2019. The court awarded one year imprisonment with a Rs 20,000 fine to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in the same case. The court also handed down 16 and a half years imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal with Rs 170,000 fine in FIR No. 90, registered and investigated by CTD , Multan, in 2019.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges.

CTD Multan had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention that the CTD had registered 23 cases against the leadership of proscribed organisations - Jamaatud Daawa, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation - for making assets from terrorism financing.

The leaders booked in terrorism financing cases include: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr Ahmad Daud, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar & others.

The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan on July 1-2, 2019 over collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of trusts/non profit organisations (NPO), including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat-ul-Irshad Trust, Maaz-Bin-Jabal Educational Trust, Al-Hamd Trust and Al-Madina Foundation Trust.