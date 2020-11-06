Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has chance to top the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Twenty20 Player Rankings once again during the upcoming three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe starting tomorrow (Saturday) at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. Babar, who scored 221 runs including a fine 125 in the final match of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, has been a familiar name at the top of the T20 batting table and was currently the only one in the top five of all three formats, said a press release issued here. Babar, who has been No 1 for a total of 774 days in four different stretches since January 2018 and was at the top till September this year, was only eight rating points adrift of Malan (877 rating points), who leapfrogged him during England’s 2-1 home series win over Australia. Similarly, all-rounder Imad Wasim would be looking to move back towards the top spot for bowlers from his current eighth position in the series. He was No 1 for 146 days in 2017 and 2018. Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, ranked as high as second in the past, is currently in 22nd place while M Hafeez is in 42nd position with his career-best being ninth position back in 2007.