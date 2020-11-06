Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed along with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan visited the Melody Market and Aabpara Market, Islamabad to identify the key issues of traders and take remedial measures to resolve them. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI and members of CDA Administration were also present at the occasion.

They inspected various areas of the markets to see the situation of infrastructure and interacted with the traders to know about the requirements of development works in the Melody and Aabpara markets.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that lack of parking facility was a major issue of the traders of Melody and Aabpara markets and CDA should address these issues. He assured the traders that ICCI would work closely with CDA to resolve their major issues in order to facilitate them in promoting trading activities.

They discovered that there were many encroachments on the footpaths and sidewalks that were tarnishing the beauty of markets and creating problems for pedestrians as well. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI in collaboration with presidents of trade associations of respective markets would form a mediation committee that would work with traders and CDA for removal of encroachments from markets.

This was the second visit of President ICCI along with Chairman CDA to see the condition of markets. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Chairman CDA had previously visited Super Market, Jinnah Super, Rana Market and Farooqia Market. They would conduct more joint visits to various markets of Islamabad to uplift them in order to promote the ease of doing business in the federal capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Amer Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA said that the civic body has decided to upgrade the basic infrastructure in commercial areas of Islamabad including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, restoration of streetlights, improving sewerage and sanitation systems and focus on beautification of markets. He said that many works were in progress and traders would see better look of markets in coming days. He said that CDA was also in the process of identifying plots in markets for constructing multi-storey car parks.