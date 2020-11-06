Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a traffic accident in Sargodha and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

TAKES NOTICE OF SCHOOL VAN MISHAP

Buzdar has sought a report from police administration about the school van accident at Raiwind and directed legal action against the driver. He also directed the best treatment facilities to the injured.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF WIFE OF MUNIR A SHEIKH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the wife of famous lawyer Munir A. Sheikh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Takes notice of murder

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of three brothers in the area of Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. CM directed to immediate arrest of the accused involved in this heinous act and directed to ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.