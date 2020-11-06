Share:

MULTAN - Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chattha said that relief was being ensured to masses at Sahulat bazaars as control on inflation was top priority of the incumbent government. He said that availability of quality commodities including flour and sugar at fixed prices were being ensured. Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views during surprise visit to Sahulat bazaars, vegetable market and flour mills at DG Khan on Thursday. Liaqat Ali checked the quality and prices of commodities and asked about problems from the citizens. He said that the purpose of Sahulat bazaars was to provide relief to masses and added that there would be no compromise on quality and rates of fruits, vegetables, flour, sugar and others into the bazaars. He said that Rs 80 per kg sugar was being ensured at Sahulat bazaars. He said that profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost. Secretary Housing ordered officials concerned to ensure quality and availability of commodities.