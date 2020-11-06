Share:

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has directed to enhance sugar and flour counters at Sahulat Bazaars as well as for enhancing supply of bags from 500 to 1000. During his visit to Sahulat Bazaars on Thursday, the DC said that 2400 bags of imported sugar were in stock in the district while 3600 bags of imported sugar would be available soon. The revenue department and market committee staff is monitoring the provision of sugar at sale points and Sahulat bazaars while flour supply at sale points and flour mills to Sahulat bazaars was also being monitored. He said that strict action was being taken against flour mills over mismanagement in government quota flour supply. He said that all commodities were available at Sahulat bazaars on fixed prices. The DC also ordered to cancel the wheat quota to Saifal flour mills over not inscribing date on flour bags.