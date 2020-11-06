Share:

ISLAMABAD - Depilex Smile Again Foundation, launched by MasarratMisbah - Pakistan’s well-known beautician-turned-philanthropist, has once again rekindled another life – one of its burn victims aced his training in ‘Marketing and Sales’ by securing first position. With a mission to provide the acid survivors with not only medical care and assistance but also an adequate chance to become productive, self-reliant members of the society, Depilex Smile Again Foundation is committed to providing the acid survivors with the best they can. “The foundation is proud of how their survivors have come out of the trauma in their lives and beat the society that has ostracized them”, said MasarratMisbah on this auspicious occasion. “I can’t explain to you how proud I am today for this success and I wish him all the best for his future”, she further added while attending the graduation ceremony. Launched in 1980 by businesswoman MasarratMisbah, a messiah for acid burn victims - her salon chain Depilex has spread across the country. In 2005, she set up the Depilex Smile Again Foundation to support burn victims, particularly survivors of acid attacks, with reconstructive surgery, counselling, vocational training, and jobs in her salons.