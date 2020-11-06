Share:

ISLAMABAD - She’s been working hard this year, putting out new music, despite the global pandemic. And Dua Lipa dressed to impress for a TV appearance on Wednesday night, wowing in one of her typically racy looks as she prepared to go live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Sharing Instagram snaps from her home in London, the singer looked gorgeous in neon pink as she plugged her virtual chat with Fallon. The singer put on a leggy display in her oversized pink shirt which she teamed with white lace-up shoe boots. She perfected her poses on the couch of her London home, just before going live with Fallon. The star is back home in the UK after relocating to Los Angeles during the last lockdown to be closer to her California native beau Anwar Hadid, 21.