ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday once again reminded all members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by December 31. The ECP has also asked the lawmakers to submit details of assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children as on preceding 30th day of June on Form-B. According to statement issued by the ECP, it was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of Elections Act, 2017, under which all parliamentarians are required to submit statements of their assets and liabilities with the ECP including their spouses and dependent children. The ECP explained that it will publish names of the members who failed to submit statements of assets & liabilities within the period specified in Sub-Section (1). The ECP will suspend membership of those MPs failing to submit details of their assets and liabilities by December 31.