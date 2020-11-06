Share:

lakki marwat - The divisional and district administrations have lauded the efforts to acquire land for the cadet college project in Bannu as all sorts of formalities in this regard have already been fulfilled.

This was disclosed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and KP Transport Minister Malik Shah Muhammad Khan. The meeting was also attended by officials of concerned departments.

The meeting discussed uplift projects of the Annual Development Programme with special focus on the project of setting up of a cadet college.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousafzai said that besides ensuring provision of essential commodities to the people on control rates the administration was also focused on effective monitoring of uplift works to ensure their timely completion. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of road projects in the district.

“The construction of new roads will help provide better travelling and farm to market access facilities to the general public besides bringing an end to their problems and traffic mess on rural and urban roads as well,” he maintained. The Divisional Commissioner made clear that his administration would not tolerate hindrances and delay in timely execution of uplift projects.