LAHORE - Eight students and a teacher were injured in an accident near Raiwind Road here on Thursday. The police said a rashly driven truck collided with a van of Labour Welfare School for Girls in which eight students and a teacher received injuries. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and provided first aid to five students on the spot while Afrina Ahmad, 11, Marya, 13, Samrin , 11, and teacher Rizwana Kausar were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital. The truck driver managed to escape while the police reached the spot and started investigation.