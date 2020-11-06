Share:

ISLAMABAD - She starred in the 2013 computer-animated family comedy The Croods as the prehistoric cave woman Eep. And Emma Stone delved into her upcoming sequel, The Croods: A New Age in an interview. While speaking about her family pack in the film with her costar Kelly Marie Tran and a child reporter, the 31 year old Oscar winner revealed that she felt ‘pretty good’ about starting her ‘own pack.’ Asked how she felt about starting a ‘pack’ of her own, Emma replied: ‘I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are,’ she added. Emma’s response comes amid pregnancy rumors that have been swirling in recent weeks since her reported marriage to her fiancé Dave McCary.

The interview included some light questions about Emma and Kelly’s current obsessions, and both actresses admitted to being addicted to their phones. Both also said they were considerably different from their prehistoric characters in The Croods 2.