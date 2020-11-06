Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that political landscape of Pakistan has changed.

Addressing a gathering in Skardu, where she landed on Thursday morning to kick-start election campaign, Maryam termed Imran Khan a ‘fake’ Prime Minister.

“A fake PM announced provincial status for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) just few days before elections. He has already made plenty of fake promises with people. Where are millions of jobs and employment opportunities for youth? Where are five million houses? He can’t befool people anymore and he is about to go,” she said.

Maryam also warned government against rigging in GB elections saying opposition will not leave the matter. “PM Imran Khan eyes GB’s polling stations for rigging but you won’t be successful,” she said urging people to protect votes. The PML-N leader urged people to vote for those who had not changed loyalties.

“I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties. Promise me that you will never vote for those who have changed loyalties. Also those who cannot endure pressure will never stand for the public’s rights,” she said. Maryam also vowed not to surrender in front of oppressors. “Nawaz Sharif is standing firm for rights of people despite being ill. You will vote for development while voting for PML-N,” she said.