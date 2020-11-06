Share:

KARACHI - Falaknaz Dreams, an upcoming mega residential project by Falaknaz Group, was launched in a grand ceremony organised in Karachi. Organised by ilaan.com, this ceremony was a family event where numerous activities were planned for the participants. During the event, exclusive discounts were offered to the investors and general buyers. The discounts were limited to the event only. The event comprised of the project’s briefing, musical night, and dinner. A huge number of prominent personalities from the real estate fraternity attended the event with their families including. The core team members of ilaan.com were also present on the occasion including its CEO Mian Omer, Operations Manager Mian Sheraz, Manager Operations Mahvash Khan, PR Manager Humna Syed, Country Head Operations Major Atique, Sardar Rashid advisor, Country Project Sales M Asad, and Regional Sales Manager Hafiz Ubaid. AKRA members were also present including its President Rehman and Kamran Nawaz. Falaknaz The Dreams is a new residential project by Falaknaz where plots for luxury villas are being offered on easy monthly installment plan. Pakistan’s fastest growing property website ilaan.com is marketing the project and all the details of the project are available on the portal.